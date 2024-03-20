Ahmed Shaaban (Cairo)

Environmental experts warned of the catastrophic effects on marine life in the Red Sea, as a result of the sinking of the British ship “Rubimmar”, after the Houthi group targeted it with missiles last February, carrying 22 thousand tons of “phosphate” fertilizers and dangerous chemicals, and 120 tons of… Petroleum derivatives.

Advisor to the World Climate Program and Secretary of the Union of Arab Environmental Experts, Dr. Magdy Allam, said that many commercial ships in the Bab al-Mandab corridor, the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden were subjected to attack and piracy during the last period by the Houthi group, and “Robimar” was one of the large ships that was carrying materials. Dangerous.

Allam explained, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that the environmental disaster this time is serious, as the waters of the Red Sea could be polluted due to the large load of chemical and biological materials carried by the ship if it leaks into seawater, which threatens the complete destruction of marine life, and the impact on Fishing in riparian states.

He stressed the need for immediate intervention from international maritime organizations to arrange maritime routes, pointing out that the Red Sea is considered a semi-closed channel, and is connected to the Indian Ocean only through a narrow channel, and the fact that all this amount of toxic materials sinks in this spot, this represents a severe danger. On marine life.

He called on the Yemeni government to take urgent action from the concerned international authorities to avoid the effects of the ship sinking, appealing to the international community and regional and international organizations concerned with preserving the marine environment, to take urgent action and form an international emergency cell to save the Red Sea and address the environmental disaster resulting from the ship sinking.

For his part, Professor of Environment at Ain Shams University, founder of the Arab Scholars Forum, Dr. Wahid Mahmoud Imam, pointed out that the problem with the sinking of the ship is that the direction of the water coming from the Indian Ocean through Bab al-Mandab to the north in the Red Sea, takes the pollutants resulting from the ship on its way to countries. Overlooking the sea, especially the coasts of Yemen, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the Gulf of Aqaba and Suez.

Wahid pointed out, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that fertilizer leakage greatly stimulates algae growth, which results in depriving coral reefs of light and oxygen, the emergence of areas devoid of marine life, the death of fish, and the destruction of coral reefs after they were an important economic and tourist source for the coastal countries. On the Red Sea.

At the same time, he warned of the harmful effects of pollutants that may reach humans through eating seafood, including fish, etc., pointing out the need to prevent fishing in this area at the present time, and calling on the World Health Organization to intervene quickly to save the situation.

The Minister of Water and Environment in the Yemeni government, Tawfiq Al-Sharbaji, announced the activation of the national emergency plan, the deployment of field teams of experts in the region and the beaches to monitor pollution and take samples, and the arrival of United Nations experts, to help assess the repercussions of this environmental disaster.