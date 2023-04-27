Pierre-Augustin de Beaumarchais (1732-1799) as well as being a playwright recognized for his works with a Spanish setting such as The Barber of Seville either The Marriage of FigaroHe was a man with a restless life. Among his most unique trades were those of spy and arms dealer, in addition to having been an innovator of an escapement system for watches of that time, a mechanism by which the release of the rope was done at a more precise rate.

Thanks to his mastery of horology – the science of measuring time – pocket watches became pieces of reliable use and were no longer mere pieces of decoration. Initially, the king’s watchmaker, Jean André Lepaute, upon learning of such a practical invention, stole the idea from the young Beaumarchais and presented it as his own. However, the French Academy of Sciences decided that the invention belonged to Beaumarchais. And this was achieved by the young inventor with cunning, that is, by sending five boxes to the members of the Academy. They contained the errors, the trials, the mistakes made by Beaumarchais before coming up with the invention.

This same story is told by Ernö Rubik —the one with the Cube— in his autobiographical book (Blackie Books, 2022) to illustrate that every scientific process includes error as an attribute. In his case, in Rubik’s case, there were many mistakes he made before taking his Magic Cube to the patent office.

More information

The most visible was to fix the center of gravity of the Cube with rubber bands so that the position of the pieces could vary with each turn. With a few flicks of the wrist, the rubber bands broke and the pieces jumped. It took him months to come up with a mechanism of screws and springs so that a solid like the cube could be bent and twisted without breaking down. But there were more mistakes.

Rubik illustrates that every scientific process includes error. In his case, there were many; the most visible: fix the Cube with rubber bands so that the position of the pieces could vary in each turn

Every time one came up, Rubik would break it down into parts, arranging and correcting each part separately. Later, when he collected the corrections, it was when he understood the nature of the error. In this way, incorporating into the scientific methodology the intuition that, as Rubik well describes, is the mysticism of thought, he managed to create a dynamic puzzle with striking colors; a cube that is a game and that invites to be manipulated; a puzzle contained in a three-dimensional object where the important thing is not going to be the pieces taken one by one, but the movement of the whole.

Different Rubik-type puzzles with very varied shapes. gerwin storm

Something unique that would soon become an object of consumption and that, over time, would become part of the imagination of the people who lived in the eighties. The Rubik’s Cube marked an era, in such a way that it can well be talked about life a. C. (before the Cube) and d. C (after Cube).

The Rubik’s Cube helps us open the door through which we experience the world, since our hands are the resource that the brain uses to do so. Manual dexterity when completing the Cube leads us to affirm that our hands think. In this autobiographical book, Rubik makes us think about science and then makes us understand that experimenting is nothing more than inventing an observation, which leads us back to this Lepaute, the king’s watchmaker who, no matter how much he presented the invention as his of the escapement of the watches, he was unable to present his observations obtained during the creative process.

Because in science, errors always tell what successes are silent.

the stone ax It is a section where Montero Glez, with a desire for prose, exerts his particular siege on scientific reality to show that science and art are complementary forms of knowledge.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, Twitter and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.