It’s been almost three months since controversial kiss from the former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, to the soccer player Jenni Hermoso during the Women’s World Cup awards ceremony in Australia and New Zealand.

After the controversial situation that went around the world, Luis Rubiales left his position as president of the RFEF in a turbulent manner, but to date, it is not known exactly who will be the person who will take the reins of the Federation. which is experiencing a series of changes in recent months.

However, in Spain the media Marca Newspaper, He assured that there are already some candidates and surprised when the name of the controversial referee was announced Mateu Lahoz, which is already retired, but starts as favorite after having the support of the La Liga arbitration commissionof the Higher Sports Council, of Fifa and of some presidents.

According to information from the Spanish media, arbitration likes this name and there is consensus among various powers in Iberian football for Lahoz to be the next president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

The referee, protagonist of several controversies in the Barcelona – Real Madrid classics, burst in forcefully to preside over the RFEF and it is said that More than a candidate, he is the favorite.

In addition, Mateu has extensive experience in Spanish football after having more than 30 years in the world of arbitration. Of course, his ideas are very different from those of Rubiales, with whom he did not have the best relationship and maintained some differences.

Antonio Mateu Lahoz, along with Xavi, coach of Barcelona.

For now, we have to wait if the name of Lahoz really convinces to replace Luis Rubiales, although everything seems to indicate that the taste, well The RFEF seeks to give an important turn to the presidency and thus manage to regain the trust and image that the entity lost after the controversy with Jenni Hermoso.

