02/20/2025



Updated at 7:23.





Luis Rubiales will resort to the sentence of sexual aggression imposed by the National Court -18 months of fine with a quota of 20 euros a day, about 10,800 euros- for the unseeout kiss to the footballer Jennifer Hermoso.

Sources from Rubiales have confirmed that his lawyer, criminal Olga Tubau, will resort to the Criminal Court of the National Court and that the former president of the Spanish Football Federation has planned to “continue fighting.”

There is no official confirmation about what Jenni Hermoso intends to do. As confirmed by Europa Press, his lawyers are studying the sentence before deciding whether they resort to the ruling, as well as the Prosecutor’s Office and the accusation exercised by the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE).

The accusations requested a penalty of 2 years and 6 months in prison against Rubiales for a crime of sexual aggression and another of coercion, and 1 year and 6 months in prison for the other three defendants, the former women’s selector, Jorge Vilda, the former director of Selections, Albert Luque, and former marketing director, Rubén Rivera.









The AFE has valued “positively that there has been a conviction and the fact that the sentence itself recognizes that it cannot be minimized or revictimized, by manifestations or facts that have nothing to do with the undublished fact of the non -consent” .

“The judicial resolution, which judges one of the most serious events in the history of Spanish sport, represents a significant step in defense of women’s rights and in the struggle for a sport free of abuse and inequalities,” concluded the union of players.

In a sentence issued this Thursday, Judge José Manuel Fernández-Prieto has banned Rubiales to approach beautiful in a radius of 200 meters and communicate with her for a year, making it clear that there was no “consent” in the kiss.

Rubiales will also have to compensate beautiful with 3,000 euros for “the moral damage caused by the kiss given by surprise, together with the moment in which it is provided, in view of the thousands of people attending in the football stadium and the Thousands of viewers who watched the television ceremony ».

The magistrate also agreed to acquit both him and Luque, Vilda and Rivera of the crime of coercion as he had not “proven to exercise any act of violence or intimidation about Jennifer Hermoso.”