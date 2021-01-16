The president of the RFEF, Luis Rubiales, has suspended his schedule to confine himself for the next few days, after the positive for COVID of an RFEF worker. Both the president, and the employees closest to the person who has tested positive, have strictly maintained security and protection measures at all times, as established by health protocols.

All of them have been tested for antigens and PCRs, both before and after knowing the positive of the federal worker. All have tested negative for both PCR and antigens. Given the current situation in which we must try to act in the most prudent and exemplary manner, scrupulously complying with the protocols, the president and other employees close to the positive in COVID, will remain confined for the next few days.

For this reason, Luis Rubiales, despite having tested negative, will not attend the finals of the Spanish Super Cup for women and men. The first of them will be held today in Almería and the trophy will be presented by the vice president of the RFEF and president of the National Committee for Women’s Soccer, Rafael del Amo. The men’s Super Cup will take place tomorrow at the Estadio de la Cartuja in Seville, and the trophy will be presented by the vice president of the RFEF, Elvira Andrés.