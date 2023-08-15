Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 2:11 p.m.



Updated 2:18 p.m.

The president of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, confessed this Tuesday that, after the Spanish team’s move to the women’s World Cup final by beating Sweden 2-1 in Auckland, it is “possibly one of the best days” of his mandate, at the same time that he closed ranks with the coaching staff and praised the “fundamental and indispensable” role of Jorge Vilda to advance to the final.

«It is the happiest day, or one of the greatest, of my term. It is a very important triumph, they are living legends, many girls will look at them. This is the host, I send a very strong kiss to all the people who have supported us from the heart, “said Rubiales, interviewed on Radio Marca. He highlighted the “rush” that Olga Carmona’s decisive goal gave him after the “jug of cold water that led to the tie for the Swedish”.

The highest president of Spanish football highlighted that “the players have shown what they are capable of when they use the means and tools.” He also assured that “the growth of women’s football has been cemented for years after many efforts and investments” and commented that the FEF has paid 15,000 euros to each player so that they could all take their families to Oceania.

That said, the president stopped at the figure of Jorge Vilda, whom he defended at all costs after a mutiny of key players threatened to take him away just a few months ago. “There were people who surely in bad faith asked for his dismissal. He has proven to be a ‘top’ coach, a protagonist in the success of this World Cup, with an incredible technical and human quality. He has rebuilt the team from scratch and is a fundamental and indispensable architect of what is happening ».