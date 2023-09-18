Just less than a month since the scandalous Extraordinary Assembly of August 25 in which Luis Rubiales, now former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), He clung to his position shouting, “It was consensual. “I’m not going to resign.” After the accusations against him for the non-consensual kiss on the mouth that he gave to the soccer player Jenni Hermoso at the award ceremony for the world champions, the speech that was initially prepared for him as an apology was known, and that it was finally discarded.

The Spanish newspaper The world shared with his readers the information that the leader, currently disqualified from his position for 90 days by Fifa, rejected a text written by the external advisor of the RFEF, Luis Arroyo, who at that time had been hired by the Federation precisely to improve the image of its representative.

It is also clear that in that text It was not defined that Rubiales would resign (which he did do in the midst of his disqualification), but at least he left the door open to that alternative.

The media from the Iberian country also assures that, despite the fact that Arroyo and his press team They tried to convince him to read it, Rubiales flatly refused..

Luis Rubiales and Jenni Hermoso

In a statement published on his Twitter account, the leader said that he had informed the interim president of the RFEF, Pedro Rocha, of his “resignation from office,” as well as his resignation from UEFA.

The objective was for his position as vice president in the body that brings together the clubs and teams of Europe to be replaced. In addition to that statement, Rubiales made his resignation public in an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan on his show Piers Morgan Uncensored, in which he said he could not continue his work.

It is worth remembering that the shocks of the “Rubiales effect” did not stop in Spain. In fact, on the 5th of this month, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) dismissed the coach of the women’s football team, Jorge Vilda, as a result of his controversial applause in support of the suspended leader, during his speech in the Assembly after the Forced kiss on Jenni Hermoso after the World Cup final.

The Madrid native thus put an end to eight years of management, just a few weeks after the National Team won the World Cup held in Australia.

In the statement, the RFEF also asked for “apologies” for the “totally unacceptable” behavior of Luis Rubiales, suspended from the presidency of the institution for the kiss he gave to the player Jenni Hermoso during the celebrations for the conquest of the World Cup.

Forgiveness speech that Luis Rubiales discarded

Luis Rubiales and Spanish National Team

I am very sorry, from the bottom of my heart, for having tarnished that enormous victory for our women’s team (…) The first mistake was crossing the limits of trust with the player Jenni Hermoso. She knows there was no malicious intent, but it is clear that what was intended to be a gesture of joy and congratulations became a symbol of dominance by a man in a position of power – myself – over a woman. I am imperfect, of course, but I consider myself a respectful citizen and I have never accepted gestures of violence or dominance over any woman.

The second mistake was initially denying the seriousness with which many appreciated my gesture, and calling those who criticized it with some insults. After many hours of travel, precisely with the players and coaches of the Federation, I was unable to appreciate the social sensitivity of the moment. That was the second mistake, unmitigated. The third consisted of not appreciating the inappropriateness of my behavior the next day, and making nuances and excuses. I should have said then what I say now in three words: I’m sorry. Sorry (…)

I am completely convinced that There is no punishable act in my conduct and I will confirm it if required. But it is clear that my behavior was inappropriate and I reiterate my apologies. I am at the disposal of the Federation’s Integrity Area, which has already opened internal proceedings.

