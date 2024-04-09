The former president of the Spanish Football Federation (FEF) Luis Rubiales has been summoned to testify as an investigator in the so-called 'Brody case' on Monday, April 29, starting at 10:00 a.m. Rubiales is accused of the alleged corruption case linked to the contracts signed by the FEF in the last five years, including the Saudi Arabia Super Cup, signed between the FEF and Gerard Piqué's company Kosmos.

The former Granada leader is accused of the crimes of corruption in business, unfair administration, money laundering and membership in a criminal organization in the case being investigated by an Investigative Court in Majadahonda (Madrid).

Rubiales returned to Spain, from the Dominican Republic, last Tuesday, when he was detained at the Barajas airport by agents of the Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard. He was then informed of his status as an investigator and, after refusing to give a statement, he was released.

The judge investigating the 'Brody case' has also summoned Pedro Rocha, former president of the FEF managing commission, to testify, but not as an investigator, but as a witness. Rocha, who was economic vice president during the Rubiales era, must appear before the magistrate on Friday, April 12, starting at 10:30 a.m.

Among the matters investigated by the Security forces and the justice system is also the hiring of the company Gruconsa for FEF works, among them, those of the La Cartuja stadium in Seville. The Civil Guard believes that during Rubiales' time as president, said construction company would have been hired in exchange for it making payments to a company managed by his friend Francisco Javier Martín, known as Nene.

According to the UCO, Rubiales and Nene “intend to continue receiving benefits, apparently not justified at present, from the new projects obtained by Gruconsa, which are directly or indirectly linked to the FEF.”