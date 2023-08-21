The president of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, grabbed the head of Jenni Hermoso, one of the team’s footballers, in the midst of a World Cup party, and kissed her on the lips. The news is spectacular in its impressive context and deserves careful consideration.

A women’s soccer World Cup is, in addition to a sports competition, a political event full of so many delicate demands that, if you tell someone that the highest president of the team has kissed one of his players without permission on the mouth, he thinks it’s a bad Benny Hill joke. But the little joke has carried away the sporting repercussion of a historic victory; a man outside the field and out of his mind, planting kisses without stopping and grabbing his crotch as an indisputably masculine sign of victory, stealing the cameras from many women who won inside. And here we are, another century.

It is natural that, in his first intervention on the COPE network, Rubiales has insulted everyone who has messed with him to the laughter of his interviewers, even more lost than him. They are the statements of a person who considers himself misunderstood by some supposed margins of society who do not know what the world is about, and feels this way because he is powerful, because he distributes perks, because he surrounds himself and allows himself to be interviewed by people who Like him, he believes that those who are going in the opposite direction are the others. But women’s sport continues to have a political spirit that the masculine does not have because it is the established and hegemonic power; any political disturbance in the former, like the one carried out by Rubiales, must have political consequences to match, such as his sudden dismissal. It is a soccer team, not a traveling circus with which to perpetuate precisely what is fought.

The real problem is that Rubiales has no idea that he has done something wrong, Rubiales did not know that he had done something wrong minutes later when he went down to the locker room and joked that he was marrying Jenni Hermoso, nor at night when he said that those who They criticized him they were idiots, much less when today he published a video apologizing. At that point he had no idea about anything at all: not why it’s wrong to kiss a woman on the mouth because she feels like it, not why he was apologizing for it.

And that is the origin of so many problems related to abuse: how to act if you perceive that the other person can be disposed of in a festive way and justify it with euphoria, knowing –especially knowing– that you are linked to that person by a bond that requires unpleasant courtesies . The issue is not so much doing something wrong, as not knowing when it is being done. The first is one’s fault; the second, from a moral universe built over time in great detail that has made Rubiales believe that this is not wrong, that this is natural, that whoever is offended has a problem with joy or love.

They are the ones who are taking away iron or directly applauding Rubiales clinging to customs among which is euphorically disposing of someone’s body as long as it is subordinate and of the weaker sex, something nice even if it occurs within the framework of a celebration; bosses have never been seen planting a kiss on their mouths, not even when they are fired. We’re not going to know either, I’m afraid, if it would still be okay for that gentleman to kiss his daughters on the mouth without permission. Although it is to be assumed that all those who declare themselves feminists because they have daughters and have a mother, exercise only when they are present.

