Soccer | First RFEF
Ascending is the only way out in a First Federation with a higher level than the extinct Second B but which will accumulate 35 million losses in just two years
The health of the First Federation, a category in which Real Murcia plays, is not bomb-proof. Its numbers, in fact, are to shake you in its second year of existence, despite the fact that its football level far exceeds the old Second B. There are better footballers among the forty clubs that make it up, but few of them
#Rubiales #solution #doesnt #work
Leave a Reply