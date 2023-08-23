Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 11:02 p.m.



| Updated 23:22h.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Luis Rubiales has convened an extraordinary general assembly of the federation for Friday in search of the support of the territorial presidents in the face of the controversy caused by his attitude in the final of the Women’s World Cup and to reinforce his position before the Government.

“Based on the latest events that occurred during the award ceremony for the Women’s World Cup won by the Spanish National Team last Sunday in Sydney, we would like to inform you that the internal proceedings of the Federation regarding integrity issues are open, as well as the rest of the applicable protocols,” the statement said.

The Federation’s movement comes after the Vocento sports outlet, Relevo, revealed that the president asked the player to go out with him in the video broadcast on social networks in which he apologized for his performance. Some statements that were not convincing enough to end the controversy and for which the RFEF now confirms that “internal proceedings” have been opened.

«What we saw was an unacceptable gesture, Rubiales’ apologies are not enough, I even think they are not adequate. He has to continue taking steps to clarify what we all saw,” said the Prime Minister during the press conference in Moncloa to report on his meeting with King Felipe VI ahead of an investiture. This last message has been interpreted in the political media as a veiled request from the socialist leader to Rubiales to leave office. A request that has also been made by other political parties such as Sumar or the request for explanations demanded by the spokesperson for the Popular Party, Cuca Gamarra, after being questioned about the matter.