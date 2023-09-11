The president of the Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales announces his resignation, after the controversy over the kiss on the mouth of the player Jenni Hermoso after the victory in the final of the Women’s World Cup. “Resign? Yes, I have to do it because I can’t continue my work. I take this decision after ensuring that my departure will contribute to the stability that will allow us to bring the 2030 World Cup to our country”, adds Rubiales, who is currently serving a 90-day suspension imposed by FIFA.

Read also

Rubiales, who explains his decision in detail in a widespread communication on social media, takes the step back after a month in the storm. The behavior of the now former federal president was unanimously condemned by sport, football and politics in Spain. Jenni Hermoso, the footballer kissed during the awards ceremony, has turned to ordinary justice. Her teammates have threatened not to respond to the next calls in the absence of a revolution at the top of the football federation.

Extremely negative judgment on the actions of the former RFEF number 1 also came from within the men’s national team. After a month under siege, with politics under pressure, Rubiales gave in. The resignation is also a strategic decision, to prevent Spain’s candidacy for the 2030 World Cup from being rejected even before the process has begun: the federation can now present itself to FIFA with a cleaned up image. Rubiales, however, does not seem willing to definitively throw in the towel: “I have faith in the truth and I will do everything I can to ensure that it prevails.”