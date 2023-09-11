The ‘Rubiales scandal’ is over. After a summer full of emotions, with a historic women’s world title, the gestures of Luis Rubiales and his statements have overshadowed the feat of the footballers and one of the most controversial men in Spanish football leaves his position after ensuring that he would not do so. a few weeks ago. Although it seems that the story is over, there are now many things to do in the Royal Spanish Football Federation.
Who is now the president of the Federation?
Pedro Rocha will assume the responsibilities of Luis Rubiales. The acting president came to the Federation in 2018 at the hands of Rubiales; he has a career closely linked to football. He was part of the board and coaching staff of CP Cacereño and has been a member of the Board of Directors of the Footballers’ Mutuality since June 2021, but he was also president of the Futsal Committee of the Extremadura Federation between 2008 and 2011, and, in Currently, it is the National Futsal Confederation (CNFS).
What process should the Federation follow now?
The RFEF has already activated the internal protocols. In the same statement that announced Rubiales’ departure, they also announced that they would follow their statutes and thus began the process through which the Federal Assembly will elect its new president: “With the resignation of Luis Rubiales, the procedure described in article 31.8 of the current federative statutes begins”.
This article stipulates that “If the President ceases for a reason other than the conclusion of his term, the Board of Directors will constitute the Management Commission and will call elections to fill the position; whoever is elected will occupy the position for a period equal to the time remaining to be fulfilled by the person replaced.”.
When could elections be held?
Although the Federation wants to comply with its statutes and is in no hurry to call elections, the Government wants a change of scenery in the institution as soon as possible. Since we have the Olympic Games in 2024, the two options would be to call elections in the first quarter of 2024 or after the summer. The Government also wants to have the presidency of the Federation resolved soon because they want there to be a president elected by the time the candidacy for the 2030 World Cup is officially presented.
