On October 30, the Fifa Disciplinary Commission suspended Luis Rubiales, former president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), for three years, of all activities related to football at a national and international level, understanding that it violated article thirteen of the organization’s code, the highest world football organization reported this morning.

“The decision of the Fifa Disciplinary Commission has been notified to Mr. Rubiales, who, by virtue of the provisions of the Fifa Disciplinary Code. This decision can be appealed to the Fifa Appeal Commission,” explained the governing body of world football through an official statement.

The former president of the Rfef exercised his right, but lost in the last ruling of the governing body and The three-year sanction was final.



“Any person who attacks the dignity or integrity of a country, a person or a group of people by using derogatory, discriminatory or humiliating words or actions (by any means) due to race, skin color, ethnic origin, national or social, gender, disability, sexual orientation, language, religion, political position, purchasing power, place of birth or for any other status or reason will be punished with a suspension lasting at least ten games or a specified period, or with any another appropriate disciplinary measure”, were the words of Fifa, which maintains its first decision.

And he added: “His behavior is unacceptable and inexcusable and even less so in the current ecosystem and at the best moment of women’s football. He used the Federation Assembly to defend himself and distort reality to justify the kiss, something that a president can never do. . He never noticed the moral damage he could cause to the players with his way of acting.“.

Fifa was clear in its position and explained that its actions are a damage to women’s football: “The damage caused to the world of football, but above all to the morale of the footballers. Ruined the World Cup experience to many, starting with the player and her teammates, who had just become world champions for the first time in their history. “Therefore, the Committee was firmly convinced that the Respondent, by his behavior, brought the sport of football and/or FIFA into disrepute worldwide.”

The suspension of the former president of the RFEF is related to the scandalous events that occurred in the final of the Women’s World Cup on August 20.

Players testify against Luis Rubiales.

Details that led Fifa to condemn Luis Rubiales

This commission thus resolves the disciplinary file opened against Luis Rubiales on August 24 after the events that occurred after the final of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.



For the governing body of world football, the acts that Rubiales carried out and for which he is convicted cannot be ignored. His kiss to Jennifer Hermoso, the touching of her genitals in the middle of the game (which he defended by saying that it was a gesture for Jorge Vilda) and the events with Olga Carmona and several players from the Spanish team.

In the first moment, Rubiales was provisionally suspended for a period of 90 days and this Monday he received notification of the Disciplinary Commission’s decision to sanction him for three years.

Jenni Hermoso and Luis Rubiales

The former president of the RFEF, the day after said provisional suspension, He flatly refused to resign during the Assembly of the federative body and reiterated that the kiss was consensual, which was denied by the soccer player who currently plays for the Mexican Pachuca and which caused the Spanish players to resign en masse to play for the national team “if the current leaders continue”, as well as a large part of the technical team of the women’s organization chart, except Jorge Vilda, then coach of the world champion team, who, however, like the men’s coach, Luis de la Fuente, regretted the “inappropriate behavior” of the leader.

Finally, on September 6, Jenni Hermoso reported Rubiales to the National Court Prosecutor’s Office for the kiss received on the mouth and she filed a complaint against the former president, who definitively announced his resignation four days later in a statement published on his X account.

