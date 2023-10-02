The players of the Spanish team Alexia Putellas, Irene Paredes and Misa Rodríguez have confirmed before the judge the pressures that their partner Jenni Hermoso she claims to have suffered from the then president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, and his entourage to publicly justify the kiss he gave her after the World Cup final in Australia.

The players expose Rubiales

The three internationals testified this Monday for approximately one hour each before the judge of the National Court investigating the former president of the RFEF for crimes of sexual assault and coercion of Jenni Hermoso.

As reported to EFE legal sources, the soccer players have ratified throughout their respective appearances the facts reported by the Prosecutor’s Office in its complaint against Rubiales, such as the pressures that Jenni and her environment They would have suffered from the former president of the RFEF and his closest circle for him to say that the kiss was consensual.

The Barça players, Alexia Putellas and Irene Paredes, have testified by videoconference from the City of Justice in Barcelona, ​​while the Real Madrid goalkeeper, Misa Rodríguez, has appeared at the National Court facilities in Madrid.

None of them have agreed to speak to the media who were waiting for them at the doors of the judicial bodies. “Sorry, we can’t”said Alexia Putellas, whom the Mossos d’Esquadra accompanied, along with Irene Paredes, both at the entrance and exit of the judicial building, something unusual.

How is the case against Rubiales going?

After the statement of the soccer players, the investigation will continue with a trickle of statements throughout the month of October, like those of the other three investigated: the former women’s team coach Jorge Vilda and the RFEF Marketing Director, Rubén Rivera, cited on October 10; and and the director of the national team Albert Luque, who will declare on the 16th.

Then, between October 20 and 27, six witnesses will appear, among whom is the national soccer coach, Luis de la Fuente; the former Director of Communication of the RFEF Pablo García-Cuervo; or Rubiales’s chief of staff, José María Timón, among others.

Thus the cause that was born after a complaint by the Prosecutor’s Office against Rubiales for crimes of sexual assault and coercion, after Jenni Hermoso formalized her complaint against the former president of the RFEF and reiterated that the kiss was not consensual, and that there have already been four investigations.

