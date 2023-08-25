The controversy, accompanied by an increasingly drastic general indignation, is about to experience its final act. The Spanish media are sure: tomorrow, Friday 25, in the extraordinary assembly of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales will resign. Resignation that had been supported by many quarters.

The federal president, as it will be recalled, during the awards ceremony for Spain that triumphed in the Women’s World Cup (1-0 in the final over England in Sydney), had kissed the footballer Jenni Hermoso on the mouth – without her consent. Gesture which also led Fifa to open disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales where the violation of the rules on “fair play, loyalty and integrity” is contested. Rubiales has been at the helm of the Spanish Football Federation since May 2018, and he is also accused of not having apologized by return of post, then publishing a video of “repentance” deemed insufficient.