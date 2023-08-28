The mother of Luis Rubiales began an indefinite hunger strike this Monday morning in the parish of Divina Pastora, in the center of Motril, on the coast of Granada, in support of her son, suspended as president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation this weekend by FIFA after assuring the Motrileño that he would not resign and justifying his kiss with Jennifer Hermoso assuring that it was consented.

Sources close to the family have indicated that Ángeles Béjar has asked after this confinement in the church, which remains closed on Monday morning, that Hermoso “tell the truth” and return to the “criterion” that he showed after the kiss, which occurred after the victory of the Spanish women’s soccer team in Sydney (Australia). He assures that there is an “inhuman and bloody hunt” against his son.

In the parish of the Capuchinos neighborhood they have commented that the woman is in good condition and praying, after her son arrived this weekend to spend a few days off in Motril, where, in the Escribano Castilla stadium, graffiti has appeared against Rubiales, that the City Council has informed that they are going to be cleaned.

his cousin speaks



Rubiales’ cousin, Vanessa Ruiz, has pointed out that “there is harassment and demolition that is not fair” and has assured that “her family is suffering a lot.” They understand that she “has been judged before her time” and they ask that “they leave us alone.”

In her plea, Vanessa has explained that they want “Jenni (Beautiful) to tell the truth”; to know “why she has changed her statement three times.” “If this woman (Jenni Hermoso) really felt harassed at the first moment, that she had gone where she had to go, she would not change her version three times,” she insisted.

Vanessa Ruiz, cousin of Luis Rubiales, this Monday in a statement to the media.



Jose A. Salvador







The Rubiales family maintains that the last few days have been very complicated. «We have had to leave our homes; They are harassing us and it is not fair”, pointed out the cousin of the top leader of the Spanish Football Federation, who calls for “justice to be done. Jenni, we want you to tell the truth.”

On Rubiales, Vanessa Ruiz has pointed out: «Whoever spends five minutes with Luis (Rubiales) knows that he is a beautiful person, with a very good heart. Very noble. He really is a good person ». She asked about the whereabouts of Rubiales, that she had announced a party with some friends in Motril this Saturday that finally did not take place, she assures that “I don’t know where my cousin is, I just know that we are suffering a lot.”