Rubiales’ words contradict what was said by Hermoso (33 years old), who confirmed that the kiss was not consensual, while the Spanish National Court judge summoned Rubiales to appear in court on Friday in an investigation on charges of sexual assault.

Rubiales, who resigned from his position on Sunday, three weeks after the incident, which occurred during the coronation ceremony after Spain’s 1-0 victory over England in Sydney, insists that his story reflects “the truth.”

Rubiales said to the “Talk TV” program, presented by the journalist Piers Morgan: “What happened between us was a spontaneous act, a mutual act, an act agreed upon by both parties, and it was driven by the feelings of the moment and happiness, so I confirm that this is the truth of what happened.”

The 46-year-old man asserted that the kiss was not linked to sexual dimensions, after he had previously compared his behavior to how he behaved with his daughters.

“My intentions were noble, passionate, and 100 percent non-sexual, I repeat 100 percent,” Rubiales said.

Rubiales repeated that he had asked for permission to kiss, and acknowledged that his behavior as president of the federation was wrong.

He explained: “Of course I said that from the beginning. I made a mistake, and I apologized in a sincere way.”

He continued: “The president can hug, but he needs to act in a more diplomatic and cooler way.”