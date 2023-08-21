The president of the Spanish football federation admitted he was wrong: “I’ll be more careful. I wasn’t in bad faith”

Francis Calvi

A kiss on the lips of the goalscoring soccer player, a few too many hugs at the time of the cup delivery. Luis Rubiales ended up at the center of controversy after the victory of his national team at the Women’s World Cup: during the award ceremony, in fact, the president of the Spanish football federation put his hands behind the neck of the attacker Jenni Hermoso – best goalscorer in the history of Spain -, to then snatch a kiss from her in front of the cameras.

the reactions — Spanish Culture and Sports Minister Miquel Iceta called the incident “unacceptable”, asking Rubiales to apologize and provide explanations. Even the former soccer player Carolina Morace commented on the president’s gesture, asking for his resignation to the microphones of LaPresse: “It is an unsolicited contact, therefore a harassment. It is right for the president to step aside”. Within a few hours, the screenshot immortalizing the kiss ended up being highlighted on social networks, causing a stir around the world. See also The departure of Diego Laínez from Betis does not advance

excuses — This afternoon, after acknowledging the uproar he had caused, Rubiales published a video on the social channels of the Spanish Football Federation: “I have to admit that I was wrong – is the president’s comment -. What happened was spontaneous, we experienced it as a natural and normal event. I’m sorry for how the kiss was viewed on the outside: if anyone felt harmed, I’m ready to apologise. I just have to take charge of the reactions this gesture has aroused, understanding what it means to play a role like mine. From now on, I will pay more attention to my actions.”