The former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, adds another problem after the controversy unleashed last year after the non-consensual kiss to the national team player Jennifer Hermoso, case for which he resigned from his position and was convicted by Fifa.

The Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard registered this Wednesday the headquarters of the Real spanish soccer federation in an investigation related to alleged irregular contracts in the last five years and made some arrests.

Real spanish soccer federation Photo:EFE Share

Besides, the Civil Guard, With a warrant in hand, he searched several homes of the people under investigation, including the home of Luis Rubiales, in Granada. The former president of the RFEF was charged in the case, as were five people, but he was not captured.

As confirmed by a source in the investigation to the agency EFE, Rubiales He was not arrested because he is outside the country (he is in the Dominican Republic), but he could have been captured if he was in Spain.

Operation for corruption cases

The operation is led by the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 4 of Majadahonda (Madrid), in coordination with the Prosecutor's Office against Corruption and Organized Crime. Within this operation, UCO agents carry out various searches and arrests in several Spanish provinces.

Luis Rubiales Photo:AFP and Efe Share

Agents investigate alleged crimes related to business corruption, unfair administration and money laundering. The searches do not stop, more than a dozen are planned in private homes and at least half a dozen arrests, in addition to judicial requests to different public and private entities.

All the investigation occurs after the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 4 of Majadahonda reviewed the contract for the transfer of the Saudi Arabia Super Cup signed by the then federation president, Luis Rubiales, with the businessman and former soccer player Gerard Piqué.

They capture a trusted man of Luis Rubiales

Sources close to the case have indicated to EFE that Tomás González Cueto, right-hand man of Luis Rubiales in the Royal Spanish Football Federation is one of those arrested in this operation.

Real spanish soccer federation Photo:EFE Share

According to the investigations carried out by the Spanish organizations, it appears that the contract was drawn up by the office of the external legal advisor of the Football Federation, that is, of Tomás González Cueto.

SPORTS

With information from EFE.