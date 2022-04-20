Rubiales has had to call a press conference after the Super Cup scandal. Here we leave you how the appearance with Andreu Camps was, the president began by giving an explanation:
“I am very indignant at the falsehoods that are being exposed. I also have because I give priority to the falsehoods that have stolen the information from my phone. It was important to make arrangements with Saudi Arabia to be able to speak with some freedom because we have a contract subject to certain confidentiality. It was time to call all of you and give an explanation, which is usually brief, but I will have to take longer. Many things have been said and few or none are true. I will be here all day. time in the world. The management that we did from RFEF is clear, clean, honest and beneficial”.
Management with Kosmos: “Kosmos proposes us a change of format and I already proposed in the electoral campaign. They begin to work and we speak with the United States and Saudi Arabia, we speak with Qatar, China, India and some proposal came from Africa. Finally, when they come with a possibility of business they are told that the economic relationship they will not have with the negotiation. The RFEF does not pay a single euro of commission to anyone. We are talking about 400 million euros for Spanish football. 50% for the clubs that participate and 50% for the most modest football. There is not much more to tell here. We have publicly counted it in the Assemblies and it has been voted on without any votes against. There is an issue that I am going to save on explaining, it has focused on discredit with that appearance of my face and Piqué’s face. It seems that all the media say that the operation is legal. If everyone agrees that it is legal and we agree that it is legal. It is legal.”
Ethics Committee: “This medium lies when they say that they invite us not to go to Saudi Arabia. The ethics committee proposed us to go and knew that we were working in social work. There were social clauses that assistance was the same as for men. Before there were no bathrooms or for women. Women entered on an equal footing and sat where they wanted. That was achieved by the RFEF. There are those who want to stain it by playing with the ambiguity that they would like to make it seem that there is something that there is not. This is false. The RFEF does not pay them anything to Kosmos. The one who pays him is Saudi Arabia. This article is not applicable because there is no economic relationship. Be well aware of this. Another lie.”
Contract with Qatar: “From the Embassy they congratulated us. Spain is among the 15 most important countries in terms of the market in Saudi Arabia. Perhaps hundreds of Spanish business projects in Saudi Arabia. They can and football can’t? We have worked well, honestly “We have made a lot of money. Today the Third, Second B and women’s soccer clubs receive more money.”
“I ask the media to talk about the crime that I have suffered. They practically do not talk about that crime.
President Rubiales left us those phrases before the question time began.
Possible football conflict of interest and if he earns more money if Madrid and Barcelona come out on top: “The question of Cholo, I understand perfectly. I admire him a lot. If I had read what has been published in his situation, I understand it. I have explained the salary clearly. If it were not Real Madrid and Barcelona, modest football could have even room for improvement”
intention of Pique go to Games and use plug: “Maybe another one appears who asked me too and it’s not Piqué. For them it’s Rubi and for me it’s Geri and others. I’m going to keep talking to them like that. I can’t have a conversation with someone I’ve known for years and I talk like I talk “There were more who asked me. He announced a long time ago that he didn’t want to come back and I talked to Luis de la Fuente so he would know who had called me. It’s common when you’re a great player and you want to come back.”
Soccer players who do not go to the National Team: “I refer to the result, it is better that they do not call me. The one who called me has not gone. We have a great team led by Molina, by Francis Hernández with great professionals who work with the tools that we give them. Our obligation is to provide them . I come here to be accountable. Soccer people are scandalized by this. I have the right to have my life, my privacy and my conversations. There is so much trouble to come here and there are no questions. They know that the contract is legal and has passed ethical filters. What is the problem of dirtying for dirtying? I have nothing to be ashamed of. We are talking about management and I am talking about management.
Reform of the Super Cup: “We are not going to move. In terms of economic distribution, it is more benevolent with those below than with Real Madrid and Barça than if we did it with the criteria of LaLiga”
What have the police told you?“There are several complaints. We have suffered several attacks. Allow me, here are some criminals who try to damage my image, RFEF. We are going to collaborate with the Police and it is under investigation”
Do you have any notice of other information of more problems: “Any of you, it does not seem like a mafia action that they have stolen my cell phone with the interest of leaking it or selling it because we have information that it has been tried in different media. I do not think they will find me lying in a gutter with a shot in the Why don’t they put something in my cell phone or a sack of cocaine in my car? Because no scoundrel has to be having access to that. I’ll even have audio with you like with Gerard or any other. There’s a mafia here and I can assure you that the management is impeccable”
Extortion attempts and Compilance filters plus Piqué’s lack of knowledge of commissions: “I did not tell that to Juanma (Castaño). I had a duty of confidentiality. The question was do you know if he has received and I told him that I do not know, that I did not know if he had received. Compliance I have explained it before I knew that there was a relationship between Saudi Arabia and Kosmos”.
