YOUR CARD He was born in Las Palmas on August 23, 1977. He acceded to the presidency on May 17, 2018. In September 2020, he was elected again for the 2020-2024 term. He was president of the AFE. Lawyer and former soccer player. He played in the First Division with Levante in the 2004-2005 campaign. He is vice president of UEFA.

June 13, 2018. Earthquake in Spanish football. Just two days before Spain’s debut in the World Cup in Russia against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, the Spanish Football Federation announced the dismissal of Julen Lopetegui as national coach a day after announcing his signing for Real Madrid for three seasons, which then they did not even reach five months because of the poor results and the impatience of Florentino Pérez. Fernando Hierro, at that time sports director, had to take over on an interim basis and sit on the bench at La Roja.

More than the substance, Luis Rubiales, then president of the FEF, was bothered by the way, how and when. He understood the love affair between Lopetegui and Florentino, suddenly without a coach after Zinedine Zidane’s first flight, but not that they started the relationship behind his back. And even less so that they made it public just before starting the final phase of a World Cup. For the federal boss it was a “disloyalty.” He cut his losses and dispensed with the coach who three weeks earlier, in Rubiales’ first big decision since his landing in Las Rozas, had been renewed for two more years, until closing the cycle with Euro 2020.

His idea of ​​playing the Copa del Rey in a single match until the semifinals has received unanimous applause from football



Since it emerged that Real Madrid paid the clause of two million euros to release Lopetegui, the tension grew in the concentration of the Spanish team in Krasnodar and events were precipitated. The final failure in Russia, where Spain fell in the second round, on penalties, against the hosts, showed that Rubiales’ remedy – kicking Lopetegui – was worse than the disease. The internationals said goodbye to the coach who had replaced Vicente del Bosque after Euro 2016 and had to leave without even having enjoyed or penalized in a great tournament. He had been named by Villar, but his outstanding record of 14 wins in 20 games and 61 goals for Julen endorsed him.

He was barely completing his first month at the helm of the FEF and Rubiales was already suffering his first major crisis. More came from life circumstances and from an internal management marked by the war with Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga, and the use of all its resources to block the holding of a League match in Miami or to sell the rights to the Super Cup. from Spain to dark Saudi Arabia. The return of Luis Enrique to his job as a coach, after being beaten in the most cruel way by life, burying a daughter of just 9 years old, was happy news. But what could have been a harmonic relay, was the trigger for another fire.

Disappointment and betrayal



In a public way, Robert Moreno always showed gratitude to Luis Enrique. He dedicated qualifying for the European Championship to him in Norway and said actively and passively that he would step aside if his former boss at Celta and Roma found himself strong enough to regain command. The substitute had fulfilled his role with professionalism and gestures of complicity, and he did not deserve the final ordeal. First, he had to listen to how Rubiales left his continuity in the air and put the decision in the hands of José Francisco Molina, his sports director. Later, Moreno starred in a role in the press conference prior to what was going to be his last game by claiming himself as a legitimate coach for the European Championship. And the next day, they announced his dismissal in the locker room while the players showered comforted by another win (5-0 against Romania at Wanda after a 7-0 against Malta). Robert wept with rage and impotence and the press conference that was supposed to close a short but impeccable cycle at the head of the national team was canceled. In Rubiales’ defense, it was later learned, through Luis Enrique himself, that his relationship with Moreno was broken and that he had felt betrayed by an excess of ambition from his old friend.

The coronavirus crisis caused more external and internal problems. After postponing the Eurocup due to the pandemic and releasing their dates to complete the national competitions, Rubiales and Tebas were pleased to park their enormous differences, sit down with Irene Lozano, Secretary of State for Sports, and give the green light to the Viana Pacts to the return of football. Months passed and UEFA remained within its thirteen of continuing with the 12 venues for the great continental tournament. But it began to be rumored that Bilbao could fall due to not being able to meet the health requirements for the return of the public to Nuevo San Mamés. Before confirming that the capital of Biscay was removed from the race, Rubiales had already pulled his strings to sponsor the alternative of Seville. The Basque institutions accused the FEF of acting with its back to Bilbao, perhaps with political motivations. Spain celebrated maintaining a headquarters, La Cartuja, the place chosen for the last Copa del Rey finals and the preferred setting in recent times for the national team. Two years after starring in the Russian grotesque, Rubiales faces the Andalusian dream with optimism – in Seville there can be a party, with 16,000 fans in the stands – and boasts of having received unanimous praise from Spanish football for an idea he always had in the head and that has finally managed to activate successfully: play the Copa del Rey in a single match until the semifinals.