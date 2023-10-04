The Luis Rubiales case adds a new chapter after the long investigation that is being carried out in the National Court of Spain, where the former leader of the Royal Federation of Spain (RFEF) is being investigated for the crimes of sexual assault and coercion.

​

It may be of interest to you: Luis Rubiales: they reveal what he told the judge about kissing Hermoso; ‘She left dying of laughter’

Three players from Spain made a strong revelation

This week, the players of the Spanish team Alexia Putellas, Irene Paredes and Misa Rodríguez attended the National Court and they spoke before the judge about the pressure that their partner Jenni Hermoso claims to have suffered from Luis Rubiales.

The soccer players explained that Rubiales wanted her to publicly justify the kiss he gave her after the team won the World Cup final in Australia. The three internationals testified last Monday for approximately one hour each before Judge Francisco de Jorge.

Read here: This is the sanction to which Huila is exposed for ball trap

Rubiales tearfully asked Hermoso in one of their meetings to record a video downplaying the kiss See also Live! Pati Chapoy plays Pedrito Sola in Ventaneando (VIDEO)

In the last days, statement from Putellas, Paredes and Rodríguez was leaked, where they revealed that Rubiales, crying, had asked Hermoso to make a video to ‘calm the waters’.

“Rubiales tearfully asked Hermoso in one of their meetings to record a video downplaying the kiss at the Women’s World Cup,” the players stated, according to the program. The Chiringuito of Spain.

Furthermore, the world champions declared that The former president “asked the player for his daughters to say that the kiss had been consensual.”

On the other hand, They have targeted the former women’s coach, Jorge Vilda, and the other two investigated – the Marketing Director of the RFEF, Rubén Rivera, and the director of the men’s team, Albert Luque..

The coach completed eight seasons at the helm of the ‘red’

During their appearances, the soccer players have recounted what they witnessed on the bus they took after the World Cup final, on the plane back to Spain and also during the trip to Ibiza that some of them enjoyed with Jenni, like Alexia and Misa. In those scenarios The alleged pressures reported by the Prosecutor’s Office would be framed.

Also: James Rodríguez provokes an incredible reaction in Brazil: ‘Sometimes it’s scary to talk to him’

Rubiales’ leaked statement

It was something so natural, in the light of millions of eyes, between two people who have been living together for a long time.

Rubiales was summoned to testify on September 15 as an investigator in the open case for sexual assault and coercion for the kiss he gave the soccer player.

“We won a World Cup, there are signs of affection. This is not that someone has secretly taken someone to an office to forcibly kiss them. No. It was something so natural, in the light of millions of eyes, among two people who have been living together for a long time,” Rubiales said, according to The Spanish.

A lawyer asked her if she thought she had respected Hermoso when he kissed her and she replied: “Come on… if I asked him before! How can I not respect her? And she left laughing and slapping me twice on the side.“.

Photo: Fernando Alvarado. Efe

“How can I apologize if we were both super happy?“said the former president of the RFEF, who assured that Hermoso “is untruthful even when he says that I have two daughters, because there are three.”

“She grabs me wherever she can, I grab her too and that’s it. Two or three minutes later they all grabbed me and pulled me up, they swung me. And at that moment I’m not going to say that they shouldn’t touch me, sorry.” , the butt, the knees or the shoulder. We have won a World Cup and the tremendous euphoria and joy there is is something indescribable,” he added.

Luis Rubiales and the controversial kiss with Jennifer Hermoso.

Rubiales accuses Jenni Hermoso of lying and insists that the kiss, which he describes as an “anecdote,” was consensual, and that he never pressured her to justify it publicly.

“What we wanted was to cut it and not create a problem that was created from something that was an anecdote and that, surely in terms of decorum and so on, was not appropriate, but there was nothing more,” he said.

SPORTS

With information from EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO