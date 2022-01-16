First half: “It has been disputed, with two great teams. The second will have more arrivals in the area, more counterattacks. It will be exciting.”

Positive in Arabia: “I thank the Government and the Saudi authorities for everything. We will have the chance to return. The law gives us different formulas. We have tests and those who test negative can come on the same flight. We have complied with the protocol and the law. We will charter another plane for people who test positive so they can return. We have six or seven positives and Carvajal’s. They will return in isolation and safely.”

Agreement with the Government: “We have received the OK from the Saudi Arabian authorities. They will be able to go on a flight safely. There will be personnel who will go with PPE. Everything will be in strict compliance with the law.”

sevillian derby: “My position limits me a lot. There are legal bodies that have to decide, they are independent judges. I condemn all kinds of violence. They are two magnificent hobbies, but there are people who do things like these. When there is an attack, the match must be suspended We cannot allow this, we have to return to sanity. We have to make statements of greater responsibility, we have to get back on track. A lot of sadness and concern about what happened. Calm has to be restored in Spanish football”.