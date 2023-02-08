The Spanish Football Federation (FEF) moves to try to save the model implemented in the last two seasons in the third category of Spanish football. Given the total blockade situation, in which 18 of the 40 bronze clubs reject the economic control measures, the body chaired by Luis Rubiales has sent an email to the presidents in which it urges them to electronically approve the proposed model and offers a maximum period of 48 hours.

The seven-page document details the federation’s approach from the perspective of five different points and transfers all the pressure to the roof of the clubs, conditioning the viability of the category to the acceptance of its demands. «If the majority of the clubs understand that these proposals are not adequate, the competent bodies of the RFEF, in accordance with the provisions of the sports law, the RFEF Statutes and the General Regulations, will adopt those decisions on the configuration of the official non-professional state competitions that are considered most beneficial for Spanish football as a whole”, warns the FEF in its letter, making its firm intentions very clear in the event of receiving a negative response from the clubs.

The Federation considers that the approval of a specific economic control regulation is essential. Its model involves the mandatory nature of a federated license prior to the start of the competition, for which it will be necessary to present the economic data of the last two seasons. Likewise, it proposes the introduction of control mechanisms that guarantee the payment of salaries and avoid an increase in debt, with the possibility of establishing maximum limits in both directions.

This first point concentrates much of the controversy between the clubs, which live in very different realities, some with practically professionalized structures and departments and others under club models closer to amateur football. This substantial difference in possibilities between one and the other seriously hinders the acceptance of conditions that would practically make it impossible for the institution to continue in the category of the most modest.

Normative



Secondly, the FEF accepts the request of the 18 wayward clubs so that the disciplinary sanctions review system conforms to what is established in the sports law. Likewise, and according to the third point of his letter, he establishes the need to approve a collective agreement, although in the context of non-professional competitions.

The fourth section of the letter contemplates the obligations derived from the General Regulations, among which is included the prior approval by the Federation of the agreements between clubs in the category that influence the ‘fair-play’ of the competition. Finally, the fifth point refers to compliance with all the obligations derived from the Spanish legal system, as well as the FIFA, UEFA and FEF Statutes, the General Regulations and the rest of the regulations approved by the competent bodies.

Thus, in the Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas a firm response is expected from the 40 clubs in the next few hours. Based on the different positions to date, it is normal for the federative model of economic control to receive the support of a majority. However, this support may be far from total, which would prevent the stability of the competition and would raise a huge question mark about the future of those clubs that consider the proposal unfeasible, putting its continuity after the summer at risk.