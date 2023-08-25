The kiss of Luis Rubiales to Jenni Hermoso went around the world, but the intervention of the president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) in the assembly this Friday has had even more repercussions. The international media devote extensive articles to Rubiales’ non-resignation, above other news with a global impact.

In the United Kingdom, where the controversy has been followed with great interest, among other reasons, because England was Spain’s rival in the World Cup final, the words of the RFEF president are all over the news. For the BBC, it is the sixth most important news of the day, behind the assassination of Wagner’s leader, Evgeni Prigozhin, but ahead of, for example, the photo of Donald Trump in a Georgia jail.

The BBC also has the ‘Rubiales Case’ on the cover of its website







On television, Sky News has interrupted its programming to offer information on Rubiales and among the most important newspapers, The Guardian, which has done a ‘direct’ in its ‘online’ edition, places it as the second news item of the day, with the headline ‘Spanish FA president refuses to resign over kissing player, while The Times claims ‘Spain’s male players join boycott after Rubiales refuses to resign over kiss’.

In France, the prestigious sports newspaper ‘L’Equipe’ takes Rubiales to a prominent place on its cover and stresses that the president of the Federation spoke of “false feminism” and “social murder.” Le Monde, Le Parisien, Le Figaro and Liberation also leave holes for the “forced kiss” on their covers.

In Italy, the news goes more unnoticed by the country’s main media, although it appears in all of them. Il Corriere de la Sera reproduces a few words by Rubiales (“false feminism is against me”) and La Repubblica describes the intervention of the president of the RFEF as a “coup de effect”.

On the other side of the Atlantic, the main North American newspapers have also echoed the information. The New York Times affirms that “The head of Spanish soccer refuses to resign for a kiss to a player”, the Washington Post dedicates a wide space to the information with the headline “The president of Spanish soccer will not resign for the kiss of a player” and the CNN television channel, in its Spanish version, opens its website with the headline: “Rubiales does not resign and provokes wide rejection: ‘The kiss was consented’.”

And in Argentina, which also dedicates great coverage to the news, Clarín points out that «Rubiales does not resign: ‘It was mutual and consented’ and the sportsman Olé talks about ‘Scandal. Luis Rubiales ratified his permanence in office.