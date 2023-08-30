Rubiales case, the pressing to send him away from the Spanish Football Federation: blocked salary and revocation of benefits

In Spain, pressure is mounting to remove Luis Rubiales, the president of the Spanish Football Federation who was suspended by FIFA for kissing footballer Jenni Hermoso on the lips. The regional presidents of the federation have decided for the next three months to freeze the salary and the prerogative of UEFA (in total over 600 thousand euros per year) and the revocation of the blue car and other benefits such as the refund of the rent and the mobile phone.

Meanwhile, the procedure to remove him from office for “serious infringements” continues initiated by the Administrative Court of Sport. The Minister of Culture and Sports, Miquel Iceta, reported that the government will propose the Suspension Of Rubiales “from all its functions” pending the definitive ruling of the judiciary. “We are facing a social and sporting reaction that will make this country better”, he added, commenting on what is now considered the “Spanish MeToo”.

