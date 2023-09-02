The president of the Spanish Football Federation in the match between Spain and Japan in the past Women’s Football World Cup. KIM HONG-JI (REUTERS)

The victory of the team in the final of the Women’s World Cup, on August 20, was one of those days that is recorded in gold in the history of Spanish sport. But instead of translating into a triumph for the image of the Spanish Football Federation, it became a reputational nightmare for behaviorduring the subsequent celebrations, of its president, Luis Rubiales. His non-consensual kiss to the player Jenni Hermoso, as well as his gesture of touching his testicles in the authorities’ box, have ended with the leader removed from his post by decision of FIFA and with the image of the organization, which had already suffered several scandals starring the same person, very touched both nationally and internationally. A crisis that has not yet come to an end and from which, in the opinion of the experts consulted, it will take months, or even years, to recover.

One of the main reasons why the image of the Federation is going to take time to recover is Rubiales and his attitude in recent weeks, which have meant that, far from trying to appease the situation, they have made it worse. “What you have to try to do is take sufficient measures to settle and stop the situation, stop it as soon as possible the height of the crisis. There are times when companies lose precious time by not recognizing mistakes. They think they can go back to the minute before the crisis and that is impossible. The sooner it is recognized, analyzed and acted upon, the better for the company. The more negative news, the more effort will have to be made to rebuild the organization’s image”, explains Montserrat Arias, CEO of the Bemypartner communication agency.

Just the opposite of what Rubiales did who, in an extraordinary assembly of the federation broadcast live by the media, refused to resign. When the crises lengthen, it can happen, as Arias affirms, that other issues from the past begin to emerge that do even more damage to the image of the entity. In the case of Rubiales, various accusations of using federation funds for his own benefit have made headlines, and several people who have worked with the leader have assured that macho behavior and comments are common in him.

The aforementioned assembly caused the public focus on selectors of the absolute categories, Jorge Vilda and Luis de la Fuente, who were two of the people who stood up to applaud their boss after his speech, and in the circle of confidence of the president. Although both coaches sent separate statements hours later in which they criticized Rubiales’ behaviour, the suitability of their continuing in their positions has been questioned, especially in the case of Vilda, since the World Cup champions have refused to wear the Spain shirt as long as he remains the coach. In the same way, there is also doubt that if people appointed by Rubiales continue in management positions, the organization will change.

“Crises are committed by people, not institutions. When an institution makes a mistake that undermines its corporate reputation, it must be assumed firsthand, resign or be fired. When this error is systemic and has generated a culture in the organization, it must be assumed collectively with the management positions questioned. As an institution, you cannot start a new stage, and with it a new story opposed to the previous one, if the people responsible for the previous crisis persist”, says Silvia Alsina, CEO of the consultancy Roman Reputation Matters.

To recover the image of a company after a reputational disaster it is essential to carry out actions, not stay in simple gestures facing the gallery. The first, as indicated, is to dispense with the person or persons responsible for the situation. “The necessary measures must be taken to resolve the crisis as soon as possible with transparency, determination and forcefulness,” advises Alsina. Francesc Pujol, professor at the Faculty of Economics at the University of Navarra, where he teaches classes on reputation and image, manifests itself along the same lines. “It is not enough for the responsible person to ask for forgiveness. If he has not been able to see the damage that his actions or words could do to the organization, how can he be responsible for leading the change necessary to recover its reputation. What it reveals is a serious problem in the culture of the company”, he maintains.

Precisely carry out changes that impact the culture of the company is the following recommendation from the experts. “We must start a new stage with the lessons learned, taking advantage of the moment to activate the changes that allow for a public action that is more in line with the present context and deploy a new narrative,” says Alsina. For his part, Pujol defends that reputation can only be fixed with management and that the process is long. “Trust is lost in minutes and can take years to regain”. He calculates that after six months the changes in the organizational culture begin to be noticed and that employees should be the first to perceive and learn about them, before going out to communicate abroad. “It’s not about telling that you’re the best, it’s about telling what you’re doing,” he adds.

In this process of change, a process of self-criticism is essential, in Arias’s opinion. See what has gone wrong within the organization to reach a crisis situation and put in place the measures so that it does not happen again. “Sometimes they happen because a person who is not aligned with the company’s values ​​is placed in a position,” he says. Similarly, he highlights the importance of the company’s behavior before the crisis occurred, because the time it will take to recover the image and the perception that public opinion has of the firm also depends on it. It so happens that the federation is an entity over which shadows have planned for years. Not surprisingly, former president Ángel María Villar was dismissed in 2017 by the Administrative Court of Sport (TAD), organization that on Friday opened a file only for serious misconduct against Rubialesconsidering that, with the information available to him, he cannot classify the kiss to Hermoso as an abuse of power.

Crises can also be an opportunity “to activate an efficient system of active listening, which collects the opinion of the different stakeholders of the organization to avoid future conflicts and take advantage of opportunities”, according to Alsina.

Although reputational storms are very difficult times for companies, in which the near future is filled with dark clouds, Arias sheds a ray of light in those dark moments by ensuring that “it may take months, a year or even years, but companies can recover. There have been very serious crises from which companies have emerged”.

A situation that also affects the heart of the company MG Leader. A crisis like the one the federation is going through not only causes a reputational crisis, it can also put the organization’s employees in a difficult situation and affect its work environment. “What has happened is an example of what should never be done. A manager cannot sink a project to try to retain his salary, his position and his power, ”says Joseba Pérez, general director of Lortu, a business coaching company. Division. Pérez defends that leaders should put their position at the service of others and should not cause divisions within the company. “Applauding someone and soon retracting generates a loss of credibility. There will always be people who support the boss, which is why the manager must be the one to resign, so as not to put his team in that position ”. Renewal. After more than 30 years managing teams in both national and international companies, Pérez maintains that within the federation there will be internal struggles and mistrust among those who applauded Rubiales and later expressed their regret, those who have been critical from the beginning and those who have remained silent. “If the wound is not healed immediately, it is worse. When something like this happens, and I have had to do it once, the best thing to do is to remove four or five heads. Either you remove them or the organization is not renewed”.

