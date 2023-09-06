Spain, Vilda fired national women’s coach

The coach of the Spanish women’s national team, Jorge Vilda, has been fired by the federation. In a press release, the RFEF stated that it “parting ways with Jorge Vilda as sports director and coach of the women’s national team”, notice in which the dismissal is described as “one of the first restructuring measures” adopted by the Spanish football bodies, plunged into chaos due to the President Luis Rubiales forced kiss on player Jennifer Hermoso after Spain’s World Cup triumph in August.

Vilda had taken the defense of the president, and was exonerated (he had another year of contract).

Spanish Federation apologizes for kiss Rubiales

The Spanish Football Federation has “apologized” “to the world of football and to all of society” for the “unacceptable” behavior of its president Luis Rubiales, who was suspended by FIFA after planting a kiss on the mouth of national team player Jenni Hermoso.

In a letter signed by its interim president, Pedro Rocha, the Spanish Football Federation “asks in the most sincere way to forgiveness from world football in its entirety for the totally unacceptable behavior of its highest institutional representative on the occasion of the final” of the Women’s World Cup, last August 20 in Sydney. It is a behavior that “does not correspond at all to the values ​​of the entire Spanish society , of its institutions, of its representatives, of its athletes and of the leaders of Spanish sport” the text reads again. “The damage caused to Spanish football, to Spanish sport, to Spanish society and to all the values ​​of football and sport” by the behavior of Luis Rubiales “they have been enormous”, deplores the Federation.

Spain, Montse Tomé new coach of the women’s national teamAnd

The Spanish Football Federation has appointed the new coach of the women’s national team following the sacking of Jorge Villa following the Rubiales affair. It will be Montse Tome to lead the women’s national football team fresh from the title of world champion. The Asturian, 41, is the first woman to hold a position that until today has been in the hands of men in Spain’s 42-year (official) history. Montse has managed, in various phases, the Under 15, Under 17 and Under 23 teams, as well as being technical assistant of the Iberian national team.

