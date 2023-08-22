Luis Rubiales knew he was wrong. Or at least he knew that he should go out and apologize after he kissed Jenni Hermoso at the world champion title delivery ceremony for the Spanish team. And he did it in a video in a somewhat particular way. Recorded at the Doha airport, the president of the Spanish Football Federation says that “surely” he will have been wrong, among other things. Well, the intention of the head of soccer in Spain was for the Pachuca soccer player to also appear in that document, according to reports Relay. She refused.

Apparently, the first hours of the trip from Sydney to Doha, where the plane carrying the best players in the world made a stopover, were full of tension, with the leader’s actions as protagonists. Somehow, it was necessary to deal with the controversy that had been created by that kiss by Rubiales and also by his inexplicable gestures in the box, an obscenity touching his genitals, a few meters from Queen Letizia and Infanta Sofía. And, at the same time, for his insults at the Cope to all the people who had made these actions ugly. Rubiales and his work group tried to get Hermoso to speak as well to reduce the matter, so that everything would remain a mere anecdote, something that happened in the framework of a celebration for a historic triumph. But not. The top leader found the footballer’s ‘no’.

In fact, the coach himself, Jorge Vilda, went to the area where the soccer player was with her family to mediate. To try to convince her to speak, after the refusal with which she found Rubiales. It didn’t have any effect either. According to Relevo, the coach went to that place three times, and always with the ‘no’ answer. In this way, only the president came out in the statement, recorded in Qatar, in which he apologizes in his own way.

What’s more, says the Vocento sports outlet, that some statements attributed to Jenni Hermoso were written by the press department of the Spanish Federation. “It was a totally spontaneous mutual gesture because of the immense joy that winning a World Cup gives. The president and I have a great relationship, his behavior with all of us has been outstanding and it was a natural gesture of affection and gratitude. You can not go around a gesture of friendship and gratitude, we have won a World Cup and we are not going to deviate from what is important, “the soccer player was said to have said. But it was not like that. She limited herself, in a video, to stating “I didn’t like it, but what do I do?” And from there, for the moment, she is not going to move.