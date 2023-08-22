Women’s Spain, Rubiales apologizes for kissing Jennifer Fuentes: “I’m sad because faced with a great success in the history of women’s football, this overshadowed the celebration”

There Spain wins the Women’s soccer world cup 2023 but many will remember the party of the Rojas for the rather inappropriate kiss of the President of the federation, Luis Rubiales, to one of the players. The former footballer took the face of Jennifer Hermoso Fuentes, spearhead of the national team but who missed a penalty during the final, and gave her a kiss on the lips. Many have condemned the President’s behavior and have also requested his resignation.

Women’s Spain, Rubiales apologizes: “I had no bad intentions. This overshadowed the party”

“I had no bad intentions. – he apologized Rubiales with the same ones he had called “idiots” – If there are people who have felt damaged, I have to apologize, there is no other option. I’ll be more careful. I am sad because in the face of a great success in the history of women’s football, the second World Cup, this has overshadowed the celebration.”

There Fuentes however he minimized what happened later: “It was a completely spontaneous reciprocal gesture for the immense joy that winning a World Cup gives. The President and I have an excellent relationship. His behavior with all of us was excellent and that was a natural gesture of affection and gratitude.

Who is Jennifer Fuentes

Jennifer Hermoso



Jennifer Hermoso Fuentese was born in Madrid on May 9, 1990. The Spanish footballer now plays as a midfielder or striker for the Pachuca but in the past she has won 4 Spanish league titles, 3 Queen’s Cups and the UEFA Women’s Champions League with the Barcelona. In his palmares he also has 2 other Scudettos with Rayo Vallecano and Atletico Madrid as well as a French Cup with the PSG.

With the national team instead, in addition to the 2023 World Cup, he won the Algarve Cup in 2017 and the Cyprus Cup in 2018.

