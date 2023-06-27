The president of the FEF, Luis Rubiales, has surprised this Tuesday by announcing the construction of “a national stadium” for the different Spanish soccer teams. He has said it during the assembly of the federative organism without a single one of those present in the Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas having been opposed to his ambitious idea.

As Rubiales explained, the stadium will have “between 30,000 and 40,000 spectators” and he has not specified where it would be located, although logic suggests that it would be in the Community of Madrid. The highest president of Spanish football has promised to present a more concrete project at the next federation summit, which will take place next December.

Rubiales intends that the body he heads acquire some land with the benefits accumulated in the last two years, around 61 million, and build a stadium on it for “sports and administrative” use.

He understands that the current Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas, a controversial mega-project carried out in its day by Ángel Villar, has become too small, both to accommodate the different teams and to house the FEF workers.