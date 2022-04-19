Luis Rubiales, the Spanish Football Federation (FEF), Gerard Piqué and the Kosmos company were reported this Tuesday before the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor for “alleged corruption between individuals, corruption in business, unfair administration, administrative prevarication and an alleged crime of bribery ». The complaint was filed by Miguel Ángel Galán, president of Cenafe (National Training Center for Soccer Coaches), who battled against the former president of the FEF, Ángel Villar, and who considers that Piqué “enjoyed privileged treatment by Rubiales for unexplained reasons.

Miguel Ángel Galán, a national category coach affiliated with the FEF, filed his complaint late this Tuesday morning, the date of registration entry at the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office. The president of Cenafe estimates that with the transfer of the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia, the accused “harmed the assets of the FEF, the legal interest of the general interest, which depends on the Higher Sports Council (public body)”, according to written in the document sent by the Special Prosecutor to prosecute economic crimes.

“Luis Rubiales agreed with Gerard Piqué to collect a multimillion-dollar commission (24 million euros) for the transfer of the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia,” Galán explains to Anticorruption. The president of Cenafe highlights that the documents and audios published by ‘El Confidencial’ “reveal that the president of the FEF pressured the Riyadh authorities to pay Piqué up to 24 million euros for playing the tournament in that country and then tried to hide the footballer’s participation in the contract.

He also sends the Prosecutor’s Office the audio of a conversation between Rubiales and Piqué on September 15, 2019, in which the president of the FEF congratulates the Barça footballer for being “already signed the agreement with Saudi Arabia.” “The comment is part of the Super Cup Files, an avalanche of unpublished files that reveal, among other alleged scandals, that Piqué had a decisive role in the negotiations for the celebration of the Super Cup in Saudi Arabia,” writes Galán in his complaint. According to the complainant, the case affects article 6 of the FEF Statutes and the Sports Law, as the Federation is an organization with a public function delegated by the CSD.