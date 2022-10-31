Although Bárbara Mori moved away from the soap operas, “Ruby” It will always be one of his most famous and beloved works by the public. Now, to the delight of its thousands of fans, the iconic Televisa production will return to Peruvian screens, after the release of “En boca de todos” was announced. If you want to know since when and how to see the iconic plot, then we leave you more information.

Preview of the premiere of “Rubí”

When and at what time can “Rubí” be seen?

The request of the fans has been heard! After a few weeks of promotion, the return of “Rubí” to Peruvian TV already has a premiere date and time. Specific, You will be able to see the novel from this October 31 at 1:00 pm, through the América TV signal.

How to watch the Mexican novel LIVE ONLINE?

If you want to watch “Rubí” LIVE ONLINE, then you can use America TVGO, the America TV streaming service. To use its signal, you just have to enter its website to follow the programming instantly.

“Rubí” returns to Peruvian television after 18 years of its premiere. Photo: composition LR/ The Stars

Where was the “Rubí” novel recorded?

“Ruby” recorded its chapters in Mexico. In the case of the famous neighborhood where the protagonist lived, the production filmed the scenes in the Santa Maria la Ribera neighborhood, a location where sequences for novels such as “La doña” and “Forever my love” were also shot.

Cast of “Ruby”

Barbara Mori as Rubí Pérez

Sebastian Rulli as Hector Ferrer

Eduardo Santamarina as Alejandro Cardenas Ruiza

Jacqueline Bracamontes as Maribel de la Fuente Ortiz.

Bárbara Mori in one of her recent Instagram posts. Photo: Instagram/Barbara Mori

When did Rubí’s telenovela with Bárbara Mori come out?

Rubí’s soap opera came out for the first time in 2004 and, in a short time, it became the favorite of the audience. In fact, it was so popular that they did a remake in 2020, with Camila Sodi as the lead actress.