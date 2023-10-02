The businesswoman Ruby Loo She entered the world of Peruvian show business after her high-profile love affair with Luis Caycho, the ‘Chamaco‘, who was in the process of divorcing the Creole Lucía de la Cruz. Despite the various criticisms, the specialist in aesthetic treatments continued her relationship with the former reality show boy and as a result of her love, her first child was born. In addition, the singer also surprised the mother of his son by proposing marriage to her on a television show.

Although very few bet on their love relationship, Ruby Loo she agreed to be the artist’s wife. However, the plans to carry out his wedding were never carried out, since Luis Caycho was involved in a scandal with which he ended his romantic relationship with his future wife. Since then, the businesswoman has moved away from national television.

What does Rubí Loo do now after separating from Luis Caycho?

After her commented relationship with the singer, Ruby Loo He dedicated himself completely to his venture called Adelgace con Rubí, as specified in his official Instagram and TikTok account, in which he shares his services with renowned figures from Peruvian entertainment.

In addition to publishing her work on social networks, the expert in aesthetic processes also shares with her followers her participation in different diplomas with which she acquires new knowledge that she applies in her company.

Rubí Loo continues with her company dedicated to aesthetic procedures. Photo: Rubi Loo/Facebook

Why did Rubí Loo end her relationship with Luis Caycho?

After getting engaged to be married, local entertainment was surprised when the popular ‘Chamaco’ offered an interview to the defunct Latina program ‘Espectáculos’, in which Luis Caycho He only confirmed that he was separated from the businesswoman, but speculation about his estrangement did not take long to appear.

But that was not all. The former reality boy spoke with Rodrigo Gonzáles and Gigi Miter in ‘Amor, amor, amor’, in which he revealed that he had let himself be carried away by some rumors that made him doubt his paternity, but that he had nothing against of Ruby Loo.

As a result of the relationship between Rubí Loo and Luis Caycho, the couple’s first child was born. Photo: Latina See also March and catwalk of pets today to close the days against animal abuse

“She is the mother of my son and I will never speak ill of her. The truth is, I let myself be guided at that moment and I don’t know what happened, because you can’t converse well over Skype (he worked in Trujillo and she in Lima) and I got carried away by an impulse. After that, I have not spoken with her again,” said Luis Caycho.