After joining “Rubí” as Loreto, best friend of the ruthless protagonist, Miguel Pizarro revealed that the soap opera saved his life and gave him a new opportunity to start over.

In 2004, the telenovela premiered “Ruby” and to date it continues to be broadcast in many Latin American countries. Starring Bárbara Mori, Eduardo Santamarina and Sebastián Rulli, this production presented Michael Pizarro What Loreto, Mexican actor who, prior to the novel, had lost everything. What really happened?

Luis Miguel Pita Gomez, Known in the acting world as Michael Pizarro, he participated in the soap operas “Pasión y poder”, “La dueña”, “Luz Clarita”, “Cómplices al rescue” and more, prior to entering “Ruby” What Loreto. For this reason, the beloved actor already had fame among the followers of the novels as an interpreter of villains.

What happened to the actor Miguel Pizarro?

In 2003, Michael Pizarro decided to team up with some friends to produce the children’s play “Wizard of Oz” and, for this, the actor invested all his savings accumulated over the past 5 years. However, after returning from a short trip, his friends had fled with all his money, leaving him with a large sum of debts Realizing that he had lost everything, the actor tried to take his own life, but luckily his neighbors rescued him.

After this difficult episode in his life, Michael Pizarro lost acting roles. “It’s like people who get out of prison. When they look for a job, they are immediately told ‘your background tells me this’ and in the entertainment industry they don’t want complicated people,” she said in an interview.

Miguel Pizarro invested all his savings in a children’s production. Photo: Univision

It was in this context that producer José Alberto Castro offered her the role of Loreto in “Ruby”, the famous soap opera starring Barbara Mori, as a new opportunity for the actor: “It was a character that gave me great joy, brought me back to a time when I was trying to get out of a very difficult personal situation,” revealed Michael Pizarro for the Teleprograma portal.

Also, just like in the soap opera “Ruby”it was Barbara Mori who became his accomplice and helped him overcome the difficult moment in his life: “Everyone treated me wonderfully, but Barbara did it as her name indicates, ‘barbarically’. She protected me at all times, asking me how I was doing and encouraging me to go out with her. and the rest of the cast after the recordings. And although at first I refused, they ended up convincing me. I will always be grateful,” he added.

Miguel Pizarro and Bárbara Mori played Loreto and Rubí in the telenovela. Photo: Televisa

After the success of “Rubí”, Michael Pizarro he was able to start over and participated in successful soap operas such as “To the devil with the handsome ones”, “To love again”, “Triumph of Love”, “Doctors, life line” and “Rich people cry too”, the latter released in 2022.

How old is Miguel Pizarro?

the mexican actor Michael Pizarro he is 62 years old. The artist was born on August 8, 1960 in Veracruz, Mexico. He has Spanish roots, since his father is originally from that European country.

What happens to Rubí at the end of the novel?

After it became known that Ruby she had pretended to continue her pregnancy to convince Alexander to marry her and that he had even blamed Héctor, the ruthless protagonist loses the doctor’s trust once again. Given Alejandro’s decision to marry maribel, Rubí chases him down the stairs to insist that he return with her. However, she is abruptly falling down the stairs and her face is disfigured.

Due to the debts he inherited from Hector, Ruby he chooses to live in anonymity until years later, long enough for his niece to fernanda learn from her and initiate a revenge towards Alexander and Maribel in her name.