Press conference of Rubi, Almería coach, prior to the match against Efesé and the Catalan revealed one of the best kept secrets this week by the Indálico team, which has been hidden these days, in silence, fleeing from reality. «50% of the workforce is not available for Sunday and almost all due to the coronavirus. You will tell me what form of competition this is, ”the coach began.

“We have asked to postpone the game by active and passive. Cartagena saw him with good eyes. He agreed and we thank him for the understanding, “he continued. But “the upper echelons have told us that it cannot be done,” he said. «The week has been disastrous. There are confined footballers who find it difficult to breathe and are having a hard time, “said the coach as well. And meanwhile, Almería has remained silent, without notifying anything, hiding the outbreak of infections that it suffers in the locker room.

In addition, Rubi recognized that he considered stopping training to prevent the cases in his booth from continuing to rise. «It is unfair that we have to play this day. Perhaps the responsibility is mine for not suspending work. Players who have arrived healthy have been falling because they have been infected here. This is not how you can prepare a match, “he lamented.

Finally, the Indálico technician predicted that “some more player will fall”. He was pessimistic. «Let’s see what we find in the hours before the game. The viral load can appear in the same meeting and almost certainly a player is incubating Covid-19 “, he concluded.