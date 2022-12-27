Rubens Sambueza is one of the best foreign soccer players who have arrived in the MX League in the recent history of Mexican soccer, although the Mexican naturalized Argentine had some dark chapters due to his strong character and brave personality on the pitch, the creator of play was never a duty when it came to making a difference with the ball, being one of the most consistent guys since his first stint in the Tecos squad.
Rubens has worn half of the possible shirts in Mexican soccer and in all the clubs where he has played he has sought to make a difference in one way or another, being of course America where he left the most and best mark, being considered by many a legend of soccer. club. However, time does not forgive and the Argentine has become a veteran of a thousand battles and not finding a place in the MX League, he will choose to return and close his career in his native Argentina.
The most recent information confirms that Rubens will end his career at Deportivo Maipú, in the second division of Argentine soccer. The club has allowed him to train with them so as not to lose pace and they have decided to face the signing of the 39-year-old veteran. This club is located in the province of Mendoza, where Sambueza will be able to be close to his family and live his last days in his hometown after a brilliant and plausible career in Mexico.
