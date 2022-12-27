THANKS FOR EVERYTHING IN THE MX LEAGUE! 🥺👋🏼https://t.co/ZZvb3CwNtT

After his steps in Pumas, Estudiantes, América, Toluca and San Luis, Rubens Sambueza will play in the Second Division… pic.twitter.com/2kupqXy9Zg

— Bolavip Mexico (@BolavipMex) December 26, 2022