Rubens Sambueza could postpone his retirement from football

The Argentine naturalized Mexican, Rubens Sambueza38 years old, is close to retirement, but everything indicates that he will not hang up his boots yet, because after almost 20 years of experience he has passed through a large number of Mexican clubs.
It was at Club América where the versatile offensive midfielder showed his highest soccer level and where he experienced one of the best times of his career.
‘Sambu‘ was part of the azulcrema team between the period of 2012-2016, coming from the Teco Studentsin that period of time he lived great moments and became captain and one of those spoiled by the fans.
However, for 2016 he chose to finish his stage in the Nido and joined the ranks of the Red Devils of Toluca, to later parade through León, Pachuca, return to the State of Mexico with the choriceros and finally have arrived at Atlético in 2022. of San Luis where he has also finished his stage.
After confirming that his time with the Potosí team had ended, endless situations have been rumored about his future, from a possible return to Argentine soccer to his retirement from the fields.
However, her situation has been clarified after the sports journalist Maria Luisa Chagoya interview the player, after he said goodbye to his teammates at the San Luis facilities. In the conversation, the player confessed that he would like to continue in the First Division, but he needs to find someone to open doors for him.
“My idea is to continue playing, I am qualified and I have a lot to give, so let’s wait and see who is encouraged to hire this old man”, was what he sentenced Sambueza.
