Businessman Rubens Menin, owner of CNN Brazil, defended early treatment against covid-19 in a publication made in his profile of Twitter this Friday (18.Jun.2021).

“Even for lay people like me, it seems pretty obvious, the sooner we start medical treatment for any disease, including covid, the better the results. I don’t understand the logic that some advocate for delaying any treatment. I imagine the chances will be smaller”, said.

There is no early treatment against covid-19 whose efficacy has been scientifically proven. Even so, members of the federal government and President Jair Bolsonaro defended the use of drugs such as chloroquine and ivermectin to prevent the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The businessman, responding to a publication by his son, Rafael Menin, also said that there are many medications that minimize the damage caused by covid. “Although there is no cure, some treatments bring results. Renowned hospitals have protocols that reduce mortality compared to the national average. We need to depoliticize health”, declared.

The Menin family owns the CNN Brazil. It had 65% of the shares until March of this year, when journalist Douglas Tavolaro left the station’s presidency and integrated the Menin’s full control of the company.

Rubens Menin is the founder of 3 great companies: MRV Engineering (contractor that strengthened itself after carrying out works for the program My home, my life, created in the Lula government in 2009), Interbank (digital financial institution that has more than 11 million customers) and Log Commercial Properties (commercial property leasing company).

