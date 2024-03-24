As if a gray cloud covered the capital of our state, a wave of crimes of high impact and the lift of several Sinaloa families make evident vulnerability to Sinaloa.

The famous strategy of hugs and not bullets, failure. The hugs ended and there was no other response for citizens demanding security.

Sinaloa burning amid insecurity and the Governor Rubén Rocha Moya He dares to say that the government is not overwhelmed. The forced disappearance of more than 50 people from Culiacán and the militarization of the state capital They mean nothing to the state authorities, because they believe, as always, that they have the problem under control, while the citizens decide to lock themselves up in their homes in search of safety.

Given all this, the state executive expressed too lightly that “These are things that unfortunately happen“. What is condemnable goes beyond the words used, it is in the background of its public narrative. In a good government these things should strictly not happen. Governance is one of the fundamental bases in the exercise of the executive function, and Public security to which it is linked must be a guarantee for the entire population, something that in Sinaloa is far from happening.

The sound of the helicopters and the terrible memories of two “culiacanazos” brought forward, for many, the holidays, since those who have the financial possibility decided to send their families on early vacations or even all of them, go out of the city, but the Those who must stay are afraid to even go out to live their normal lives.

Sinaloa today navigates in a sea of ​​violence and insecurity that seeks to be hidden under denial, minimization, normalization and revictimization. There is no direction. He is not even interested in solving the problems that truly afflict society. It has mattered little to him that the victims are women, much less will it matter to him when among the victims there are girls and boys. Insensitivity and inaction prevail, but his speech is much more offensive. He may evade it several times, hide in the shadows of the imitation dictator he constantly tries to imitate, but the violence is still there, tolerated, admitted, consented to. Because for him they are things that happen.

Sinaloa has an alternative for its salvation, taking a certain, firm and decisive course, in the participatory construction of solutions to its real problems, much depends on the awakening of the citizens, but, above all, on the desire and longing for peace and security, whatever really happens.

Above all, let us seek the opportunity to have Xóchitl Gálvez in the presidency of the Republic and so many good men and women that together the PRI, PAN, PRD and PAS have elected to represent us and fight for our rights in our own land.

