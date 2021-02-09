Rubén Yáñez (Lloret de Mar, 10/12/1993) feel today First Division player. Elite goalkeeper to twenty seven years old, when he has finally found his chance to play in the top flight. Some great stars would like his record, but Yáñez had not felt important on their teams so far. Two-time European champion as Real Madrid’s third goalkeeper, accumulated seven titles in his two years in white, although he only played one friendly match. Keylor Navas and Kiko Casilla covered the door.

The Getafe you signed four years ago, but not like blue did it find its place. First Guaita and then Soria left him no choice. In fact, he was loaned out to Cadiz and to Huesca, where he did not find the desired continuity. His career was diluted with hardly any opportunities when something unexpected happened that changed everything. Chichizola, sick of his second role, asked to leave the club and Bordalás did not summon him again. Yáñez was advancing a position. Months later he finally made his debut with Getafe in the Cup. A first step that was already final, because from that day on Bordalás decided that Yáñez was his goalkeeper.

He made his debut in the First Division in Cádiz with twenty seven years old and with the satisfaction of leaving a clean sheet in the victory of his team. Then he has settled down with ups and downs like the rest of his team. He left a memorable stop in Elche that made it inevitable to remember that mythical Casillas to Perotti, and received the biggest win from Geta de Bordalás in San Mamés. Playing against Real Madrid will not be another day. It is not the Bernabéu, but the stage is no longer the most important thing at this point.