



Rubén Vargas has been the great absence of Seville During this week’s training. Since not playing a single minute in San Sebastián, staying on the bench dressed in street clothes, all alarms jumped due to their possible Physical state. Sevilla soon giving information about what happened to one of its winter market signings. The Swiss has attended a Doctor of his trust in Germany to see the state of his sore hipthat gave him problems from Vallecas and needed to know what was happening.

After this consultation, The Swiss has returned to the Andalusian capital and tomorrow (11.15) will be in the Sports City to start training with the rest of his teammates. It is true that the total recovery of Ejke saves a problem to García Pimientaalthough it is not less true that you need fresh legs to stir the games in the second half. Between Vargas and Ejke a headline will come out on Sunday.

The first will be to check the medical and technical body the Vargas state. That discomfort would not have prevented him from playing against Real Sociedadbut it was decided that it was better not to risk. Take waiting to check if Akor Adams Finally, he can exercise with his teammates, although in the case of the Nigerian who enters the call he sounds more a prize than a reality, since with a break at the doors nobody wants to risk the least with the health of the players.