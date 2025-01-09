01/09/2025



Updated at 12:16 p.m.





Now, Sevilla has its first winter signing. Ruben Vargas He arrived in the capital of Seville this Thursday to finalize his incorporation to Sevilla until 2029. The winger will undergo a medical examination throughout the day and, subsequently, will sign his contract to make his signing official. Sevilla has paid an amount greater than 2 million euros to acquire the services of the Augsburg attacker.

As ABC Seville learned, Vargas had given his word to join Sevilla after Juninho’s episode with Flamengo. The agreement with the player has not been the problem at any time and the ball was in Augsburg’s court. After a few intense hours of negotiation, the deal was able to be closed for around two million euros, although initially there was talk of a price that was around 2.5 million euros.

Vargas ends his contract with the German club this June and Víctor Orta contacted him a few months ago to negotiate. Augsburg intended to keep the player until June, but Sevilla needs him now and that is what they have been working on these days.

The winger started out as a starter for Augsburg this season, but an ankle injury kept him out of the team and from Switzerland’s call-ups in the Nations League. Once recovered, the player has not returned to the starting lineup, although he has enjoyed minutes of competition. The signing of Vargas is one of the priorities of Sevilla’s winter market, in addition to that of the forward. The sports management maintains its intention to incorporate a forward and, depending on the departures, it is not ruled out that another profile will arrive at the club.