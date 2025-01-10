This time, Sevilla has its first winter reinforcement. Rubén Vargas landed yesterday in the capital of Seville to have his first contact with his new team. Sevilla plans to make the signing of the left winger official today after passing the relevant medical tests and signing the contract, which will join him to the club for the next four and a half seasons. In this way, sports management responds to one of the coach’s main needs. A signing that, at least on paper, looks good. The Swiss has performed at a higher level as an international player than with Augsburg in recent years. In fact, he was named MVP of Switzerland – Italy, which led to the elimination of the Italians from Euro 2024. Vargas is young, but he has a certain international background, as well as experience in a major European league. It meets the requirements intended by Víctor Orta, who has followed it closely for quite some time. Aware that he would be free in June, Sevilla have been testing the player in recent weeks, who is seduced by the Spanish league and wanted a change of scenery after six years in Germany. An untimely ankle injury left him in dry dock for several weeks and upon his return he has not returned to the starting lineup with Jess Thorup. A very favorable breeding ground for Sevilla, which has now taken the lead. A balm that softens the blow suffered after Juninho’s failed operation. Now, Sevilla’s sports management is working on bringing in a striker as soon as possible to improve Kelechi Iheanacho’s performance, it is not complicated. The Nigerian still does not train with the group and his agents are negotiating a new destination for him. After the two million euros paid by Vargas, there remains a surplus to sign a ‘9’ and, if Gonzalo Montiel’s departure to River materializes, Sevilla would be open to the possibility of incorporating one more profile. Both Valentín Barco and Montiel have a foot and a half outside the Seville entity. Last week, coach García Pimienta confirmed the termination of the loan of the Brighton player, who has many chances of joining Porto. For his part, the Albiceleste international has expressed to the club his desire to go to Argentina and Sevilla is willing to facilitate his departure, but not at any price. River made a first offer of 3.5 million euros, an amount that did not satisfy the people of Seville. The negotiations continue and sources close to the Argentine club assure that ‘Cachete’ will arrive in time to do preseason with River. If this operation is closed, the Sevilla sports management would be open to reinforcing some more areas of the team. The left back with the departure of Barco is left quite orphaned, with only Pedrosa as a pure back and Kike Salas as a doubtful patch. However, García Pimienta’s wishes were to bring, at least, a creative midfielder to complement the midfield. Something that Orta could not give him in the last summer market. Also as a midfielder, economic and salary limitations mark this winter market for Sevilla. The sale of Ocampos has provided some room to strengthen the squad and Rubén Vargas was a strategic signing due to his versatility. In addition to being a left winger, the Swiss can play as a midfielder and it is the profile that García Pimienta was pursuing all this time, a figure that complements what Sevilla currently has. The international is technical, fast and a dribbler like Ejuke, he is capable of creating danger with just a few touches, something that Sevilla needs like eating. Despite not being very tall, he does not reach six feet tall, the player has a good aerial game. In addition, he knows how to interpret spaces within the area and has good vision of the game. On the other hand, his injury history. Vargas accumulates numerous discomforts and two significant injuries to his ankle. Without going any further, this season the player has missed a total of five games due to his ankle. Even so, the signing of Vargas is exciting in Nervión and they are confident that he will take the leap he needs to be a ‘top’ player, taking into account his abilities and his individual quality. The bet is clear, since the footballer will be linked to the club until 2029. A long-term contract to, it must be said, also play with amortization. Vargas will be presented next week as a Sevilla player, since today’s shareholders meeting and tomorrow’s game against Valencia take up all the energy right now.

#Rubén #Vargas #fresh #air #Sevillas #attack