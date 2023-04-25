Kitchen Champion DivisionRuben van Bommel delivered three points to MVV on Monday evening in the away game against Jong PSV. Mark van Bommel, former coach of PSV, and Bert van Marwijk watched their (grand)son score the only goal of the match from the stands.

Eighteen-year-old Van Bommel scored in three of the last four games he played for MVV and his season total until tonight stood at twelve. Number thirteen followed on Monday evening at the Herdgang, where father Mark and grandfather Van Marwijk, among others, were in the stands for the game between Jong PSV and MVV. Van Bommel scored the only goal of the game twenty minutes before the end after a nice action. Logically there was a lot of enthusiasm in the stands from Ruben van Bommel’s family, but father Mark remained stoic.

“I don’t know, maybe because he’s among the PSV players,” Ruben van Bommel tried afterwards. ESPN guessing at the fact that his father was not cheering. “No, I don’t know why he wasn’t happy, but I’ll ask him in a minute,” he said with a smile. See also Bars and restaurants have the best performance of the year in July - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Due to MVV’s win, that team is still fifth in the Kitchen Champion Division and participation in the play-offs is almost a fact. The lead over De Graafschap, who are the first team outside the play-off places, is ten points with only four games left. Jong PSV is stuck in fourteenth place.

Young FC Utrecht – Young Ajax

At Jong FC Utrecht – Jong Ajax it seemed to be 0-0 for a long time, but in the 97th minute there was still a goal. After a red card from Jong Ajax striker Jaydon Banel, who knocked down Anthony Descotte in the penalty area, it was the same Descotte who used the penalty. With that, the gatekeeper Jong FC Utrecht won 1-0. See also Formula 1 | Antti Kontsas got his dream detergent for formulas

The figures of the Kitchen Champion Division

View all videos about the Kitchen Champion Division, all results, the program, the position and all statistics (top scorers, yellow and red cards and assists) at the bottom of this article. Check out our match center here!

Program and results Kitchen Champion Division





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Stand Kitchen Champion Division





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Statistics Kitchen Champion Division