NAC Breda has lost points for the first time this season when visiting MVV. In stadium De Geusselt, the people of Maastricht were 3-1 too strong for Robert Molenaar’s team, partly thanks to a goal by substitute Ruben van Bommel (son of Mark van Bommel).

That victory was largely due to MVV’s surprising lightning start. Last season, the Limburgers finished 16th in the Kitchen Champion Division, and were the weakest of all clubs in the competition in the opening phase.

But not today. After nine minutes Koen Kostons signed for the opening goal of MVV with a lob. Moments later, the home team received a penalty, which was calmly rounded off by Mart Remans: 2-0 after twelve minutes. NAC was certainly shaken up, but despite a few great chances, they failed to make the connecting goal.

In the second half, the full section also had little to enjoy. MVV continued to play football with a positive attitude, was able to put high pressure and did not let the players of NAC get into their game. And in the 66th minute they were rewarded for this: the 18-year-old substitute Ruben van Bommel took advantage of a bumbling in the back of NAC and pushed in the 3-0.

It was only at that moment that the away team seemed shaken awake. Substitute Jort van der Sande – just back from an injury – also put the Breda club on the scoreboard, but it turned out to be only an honorary goal.



Almelose goal machine is running at full speed

Heracles showed against Jong FC Utrecht that last week’s dream start (4-0 against ADO Den Haag) was not a fluke. John Lammers’ team radiated peace and fun in Utrecht, and once again played a very strong first half.

It was the effectiveness of the Almelo attack that quickly decided the match. After nine quiet minutes, Heracles had the first chance through Nikolai Laursen. The Dane worked neatly into a sharp pass from Emil Hansson. And shortly after Jong FC Utrecht missed the only chance to equalize, Samuel Armenteros worked the second of the away team in the 36th minute. Before the break, Laursen signed for the 3-0 with a hard shot into the short corner. See also Muniain, discharged after testing positive

And the similarity with the match against ADO did not stop there. The second half also remained goalless tonight, but the three goals are enough for Heracles to defend the first place in the Kitchen Champion Division.

Young PSV – FC Dordrecht

At training complex De Herdgang, Jong PSV has booked the first victory of the season against FC Dordrecht (1-0). The group of enthusiasts present watched a slow game for a long time, in which both teams took little risk.

Only in the second half did Jong PSV break through the Dordrecht defense thanks to a handsome header from Jason van Duiven. It turned out to be enough for the win, because despite the fact that Dordrecht pushed on after the goal against. , Michele Santoni’s team could hardly create any chances.

