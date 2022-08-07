Thickets are his field of activity. The successful nature filmmaker Ruben Smit (50) – maker of Black-tailed Godwit! and the award-winning The New Wilderness – contracted Lyme, it was even in his brain. For years he lived in darkness, now he sees the world differently. ‘A bush, a wilted flower, it has life force,’ he tells our weekend magazine Mezza.

