As we announced yesterday, Governor Rubén Rocha Moya’s State Development Plan is divided into three strategic work axes and will be attended by groups of secretaries or, to put it more clearly, three cabinets: social, economic and government.

The first, Sustainable Social Welfare, as we said in this space, would be attended by Ruth Díaz, Graciela Domínguez, Teresa Guerra Ochoa, and Melesio Cuen, Cuitláhuac González, Juan Salvador Avilés, Julio Cascajares and Saúl Meza should be added.

In the second, Economic Development, it will be headed by Javier Gaxiola Coppel, Flor Emilia Guerra, Jaime Montes Salas, María Rosario Torres Noriega and José Luis Zavala, by the way, they tell us that the latter, the head of Public Works, will be one of the pieces important because of the closeness and confidence of the governor.

The third, Democratic Government, will be led by Enrique Inzunza, who yesterday was officially recognized as head of the cabinet and will be supported by María Guadalupe Ramírez, Enrique Díaz Vega and Cristóbal Castañeda.

Plan. Governor Rubén Rocha was very clear in pointing out that the Sinaloans did not give him a blank check, so he must meet the expectations of the citizens who expressed their trust. Likewise, he announced that he will have a humanist administration, with a deep social vocation and democratic commitment. It is worth noting that never before in a Government Plan have women been focused with such priority and the proof is that Rocha Moya committed to guaranteeing the rights to a life without violence and without discrimination. In addition, that they fully incorporate them into economic development and the opportunities that democracy offers them. Another of the commitments was to make an honest, efficient, sensitive and empathetic government with the citizens, which puts an end to the old custom of indolent power, indifferent to the needs of the people. By the way, Rocha called on his entire team and cabinet not to fall into the temptations of distraction and to attend to the substantial task with all responsibility and dedication. Be careful at this point.

Details. In the political message of Governor Rocha’s speech, it must be highlighted when he said: “as I am a teacher, I call the roll”, then he named one of the deputies and municipal presidents. The great absentees were the mayor of Culiacán, Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, who currently has the impeachment process open and it was confirmed that the relationship has an irreversible fracture. We were also unable to see Aurelia Leal, Feliciano Valle and Verónica Avilés, nor the PAS president, Víctor Corrales. Bad signal. On the other hand, the party leaders who attended were Roxana Rubio from the PAN, Cinthia Valenzuela from the PRI, Sergio Torres from MC, Oner Lazcano from the PRD and Manuel Guerrero from Morena. In this case, Rocha Moya described it as an expression of political civility and promised to respect criticism and be open.

Outstanding. The special mentions and the personal guests of Governor Rubén Rocha were the businessmen Guillermo Elizondo, Leovy Carranza and Juan Manuel Ley. He took advantage of the topic of inflation to ask merchants to make an effort so that costs do not rise. The good sign was that he guaranteed certainty for the investments. As for the organization of the event, everything was very orderly and first class, the speech was agile and very specific. So the head of the governor’s office, Cynthia Gutiérrez and the Technological Development and special projects team made up of Joaquín Landeros, José Avilés, Luis Sánchez and Edwin Favela, will hang a medal.

Political Memory. “History is ours and it is made by the people”: Salvador Allende.