Yesterday afternoon, the national president of Morena, Mario Delgado Carrillo, arrived in Culiacán. He was received at the airport by Governor Rubén Rocha Moya, and later they had a private meal. They tell us that there was a lot of political courtesy, but above all the closeness and trust are noticeable.

You don’t have to be a fortune teller to know the issues they addressed, the obvious ones are the revocation of the mandate, Electricity Reform and the legislative agenda in Sinaloa. But the two big issues in the background are the alliance with the PAS, which is in a very difficult stage, and the political trial of the mayor of Culiacán, Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, which is on standby.

In politics there are no coincidences, so the presence of Mario Delgado is not only at the closing event of the campaign for the revocation of the mandate on Sunday. The national leader of Morena comes to Sinaloa, first to support Governor Rocha and second, on instructions from the National Palace to resolve the two pending issues.

We have information that the national president of Morena, Mario Delgado, will have a private dinner at Club Sinaloa with the deputies and mayors of the state. He will put their cards on the table, give them observations and, of course, he will lower the line of President López Obrador. So they will talk to Estrada Ferreiro and possibly the waters will calm down.

As for the PAS, they simply erased it from the map, they demonstrated that they do not occupy an alliance, as was evident yesterday in the campaign closing event prior to the mandate revocation consultation next Sunday. There were thousands of attendees, all wearing Morena colors and showing tremendous political muscle.

The event was attended by all the municipal presidents, deputies and the main characters of the 4T in the state, but the event belonged to Governor Rubén Rocha, he showed that he is the leader of Morena in Sinaloa. Surely in that sense it will be the report that Mario Delgado takes to the National Palace.

By the way, it is confirmed that there are two officials who are truly close and trustworthy of Governor Rubén Rocha, we are talking about the Secretary of Finance, Enrique Díaz, who accompanied him to the airport to receive Mario Delgado and the other is the head of government, Enrique Inzunza, that they did not take off in the event, taking care of procedures and pending.

So those various members of the cabinet who feel with airs of greatness should begin to put their feet on the ground because they are not, they do not see and do not feel. Do not doubt that sooner rather than later the first adjustments arrive in the first level positions, the guillotine is sharp and ready.

For now, the report is that the closing event of the campaign in support of President López Obrador was successful, with a huge attendance, it was a warm-up of the engines and a test of what is coming in 2024, surely there was a note of attendees, especially since many will be campaigning in 2024. Very attentive.

Outstanding. The most active brunettes during the closing event of the AMLO support campaign yesterday in Culiacán were: the mayors Luis Guillermo Benítez of Mazatlán and José Paz López Elenes, as well as the federal deputy Merary Villegas and the locals, Jesús Ibarra and Veronica Aviles. A special mention to the young Cirilo Celis who was part of the organizers.

Political Memory. “He who is elected prince with popular favor must keep the people as a friend”: Niccolò Machiavelli.